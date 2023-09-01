Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 781,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 221,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,086,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 785,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.