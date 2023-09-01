Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $27,769,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

