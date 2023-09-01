SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,631,000 after purchasing an additional 316,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 79.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

