Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.