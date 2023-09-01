Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) vs. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Financial Survey

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $860.90 million 6.95 $74.05 million $2.14 78.03 Solid Power $15.71 million 24.07 -$9.56 million ($0.25) -8.48

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Novanta and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 8.64% 19.05% 9.10% Solid Power -281.63% -8.13% -7.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and distributors under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, ATI Industrial Automation, Celera Motion, IMS, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

