SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

