SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,793 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

