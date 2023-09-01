SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,287.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 793,497 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 276,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

