Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $83.79 and last traded at $83.36, with a volume of 75781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

Specifically, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.