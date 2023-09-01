Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SMP stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $804.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.57.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.
