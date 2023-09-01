Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $804.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,366,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

