Stifel Nicolaus Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $150.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

