Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Citigroup Put Options (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 160,066 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 103,549 put options.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.



Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.



Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

