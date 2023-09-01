StockNews.com Downgrades American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.