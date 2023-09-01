StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

CORR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

