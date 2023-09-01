StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

