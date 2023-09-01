StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

LEE opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $171.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.