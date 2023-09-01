StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.10 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

