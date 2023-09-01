StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOHO. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

