StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

TECK opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

