StockNews.com Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

