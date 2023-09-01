StockNews.com Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.