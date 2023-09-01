StockNews.com Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of RY opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,801,000 after purchasing an additional 621,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

