StockNews.com Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE:TSE opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -0.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

