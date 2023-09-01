StockNews.com Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 366,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 37,769 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

