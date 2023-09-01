StockNews.com Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.