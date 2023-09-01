StockNews.com Upgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to Buy

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHE opened at $511.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $574.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $533.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $71,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

