Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Critical Analysis

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.13 $253.00 million $1.84 66.53 EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.13 $176.23 million $1.87 23.95

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sun Communities and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 7.27% 2.80% 1.33% EPR Properties 24.02% 6.51% 2.86%

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sun Communities and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 7 0 2.88 EPR Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $154.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $50.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Sun Communities pays out 202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sun Communities beats EPR Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

