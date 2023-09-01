SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

