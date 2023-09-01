Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RUN. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,530 shares of company stock worth $2,013,529 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Sunrun by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 65,338 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 859.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 201,122 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 64.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

