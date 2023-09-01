Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $36.26 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

