Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head to Head Review

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.77 $3.02 billion $5.40 5.98 Mawson Infrastructure Group $63.40 million 0.20 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 12.90% 19.79% 2.32% Mawson Infrastructure Group -106.86% -93.63% -50.89%

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synchrony Financial and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 7 6 0 2.36 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

