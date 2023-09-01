Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE SYF opened at $32.28 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

