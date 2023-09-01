Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SYNH stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

