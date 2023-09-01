Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

