Synovus Financial Corp Has $343,000 Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.