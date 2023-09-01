Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 17th

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tabcorp news, insider Bruce Akhurst bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$103,800.00 ($66,967.74). 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

