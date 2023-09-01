Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $142.20 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

