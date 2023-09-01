TD Cowen Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.16.

CRM stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,951,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,242,709.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock valued at $265,660,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

