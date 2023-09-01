TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,340,287 shares of company stock valued at $221,185,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

