Telsey Advisory Group Comments on PVH Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $10.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in PVH by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PVH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PVH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

