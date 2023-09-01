The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.0 days.
a2 Milk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.91.
About a2 Milk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than a2 Milk
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.