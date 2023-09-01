The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

