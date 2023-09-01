The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

