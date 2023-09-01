The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $214.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

