The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE LGL opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

