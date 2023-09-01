Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

TMBR stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMBR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases.

