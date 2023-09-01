TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,916,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $290.21 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

