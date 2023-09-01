Torah Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Torah Network has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $13,564.60 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.32116759 USD and is down -12.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,535.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

