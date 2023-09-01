Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,130 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Seagen by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock worth $4,471,849. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $209.39.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.