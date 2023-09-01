Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,857 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $63.54 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

