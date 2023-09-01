Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.79.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $439.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

